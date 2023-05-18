It took two rounds to decide the winners of Ladies Day this week at the Penticton Golf & Country Club.
Members played according to eclectic scoring rules, counting only their best of two scores per hole.
Laura Mansell carded a low-net 66 to win the 0-19 handicap group. Patty Metcalf (67) and Ginny Hunter (68) were the runners-up.
In the 20-23 handicap group, Janice Clary won with a low-net of 65, followed by Jocko Bidlake and Anne Marie Beaton (tied at 65 by countback).
Finally, Sanda Reeves’ low-net 63 won the 24-plus handicap group. Elaine Vonck (66) and Irene Henderson (71) were the runners-up.