The best of the best will be in Penticton for a 7:30 p.m. match tonight (Wednesday, July 6, 2022) against the host Tim Hortons Pinnacles in Pacific Coast Soccer League Premier Men’s Division play.
The Pinnacles opponents tonight at Kings Park will be the Okanagan FC from Kelowna who currently hold down top spot in the 11-team conference.
Penticton is coming off a home-field heartbreaker July 1 first when they dropped a 4-3 decision to Rivers FC of Kelowna.
Penticton trailed 3-1 heading into the second half but controlled the ball, scoring early in the frame and then Marc Peron’s second goal of the match tied the game.
Both teams had good chances after that but it was the visitors who scored the go-ahead marker and hitting the crossbar.
The Pinnacles had some good chances close in during the dying minutes but were unable to get the ball past the Rivers defenders who blocked several targeted shots.
In that game Christian Martins had the other marker for the Pinnacles. He and Peron are both among the league’s top 10 scoring leaders.