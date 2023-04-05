TRAIL — The Penticton Vees are one win away from advancing to the second round of the BCHL Playoffs, after their 7-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters Tuesday, in Game Three of their Interior Conference Quarterfinal.
The Vees lead the best-of-seven series 3-0, with Game Four set for Wednesday night Cominco Arena in Trail.
Thomas Pichette recorded his first career hat-trick Tuesday to lead the Vees’ offence. Nic DeGraves had four assists, Frank Djurasevic had a goal and three points, and Brett Moravec chipped in with two points
Penticton’s power play stayed red-hot, scoring two more goals, as they now have scored six goals with the mad advantage in the first three games of the series.
Pichette opened the scoring on that Vees’ power play, putting Penticton ahead 1-0 seven minutes into the first period. Pichette found space over the goalie’s block for his first of the playoffs at 7:20.
Suniev doubled the Vees’ lead midway through the first on a great three-way passing play. Suniev finished off a tic-tac-toe passing for his first of the playoffs at 10:30 to put Penticton up 2-0.
Bradly Nadeau extended the Vees’ lead early in the second, scoring his league-leading eighth goal of the playoffs. His power play goal made it 3-0 at 1:48.
Trail’s Nicholas Remissong got the Smoke Eaters on the scoreboard midway through the second, but Penticton answered back with a goal 27 seconds later to make it 4-1. Pichette scored his second of the game after a no-look drop pass by Cal Arnott.
Brady Hunter scored a power play goal with 33 seconds left in the middle frame to cut the Vees lead to 4-2, heading into the third period.
The Vees put the game out of reach in the third period, scoring three unanswered goals. Djurasevic scored his first of the playoffs 70 seconds into the final frame, blasting a point shot through a crowd to make it 5-2. Moravec extended the Vees’ lead to 6-2 after he tipped in DeGraves’ pass at 4:43 for his fourth of the postseason. Pichette finished off the scoring with his hat-trick goal with just 21 seconds left in the game.
GAME NOTES
Penticton’s win streak is at 18 games and counting dating back to the regular season. Including the playoffs, Penticton has won eight-straight games in Trail dating back to last season. The Vees have outscored the Smoke Eaters 9-0 in the third period in this series. Bradly Nadeau and Brett Moravec are the only two Vees to score in all three games of the series.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 7-2, Vees
Shots: 56-19, Vees
Vees Scoring: Pichette (3), B. Nadeau, Suniev, Djurasevic, Moravec,
Vees PP: 2/3
Vees PK: 2/3
Three Stars:
1) Thomas Pichette
2) Frank Djurasevic
3) Nicholas Remissong (TRA)
Next Game: Game Four, Wednesday, Apr. 5, at Trail, 7 p.m.