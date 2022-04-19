The Penticton Vees took a 3-0 series lead in their best-of-seven Interior Conference Semi Final against the Prince George Spruce Kings with a 5-3 victory in Game #3 on Monday night at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.
An early power play for the Vees generated an opportunity to find the back of the net and late in the man advantage, Casey McDonald was able to get the Vees on the scoresheet and push the visitors to a 1-0 lead. Brett Moravec took a Luc Wilson pass in the middle of the ice and backhanded a pass to the backdoor as McDonald was able to slam a puck past the blocker side of Spruce Kings netminder Aaron Trotter for his 3rd goal of the playoffs and a one-goal lead at the 3:43 mark of the opening frame.
The Spruce Kings started to generate some chances of their own following the goal in an effort to tie the game and were able to do so just after the media timeout as Ben LeFranc evened the score at 1-1. LeFranc sent a shot from the left point and through traffic at the front of the net and past the blocker side of Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane at the 11:34 mark of the opening period for a 1-1 tie.
Lane had to be strong after that as he made a pair of big stops in the opening period to keep the game tied at 1, denying Nathan Fox on a partial breakaway with a stop on his backhand before Nick Rheaume got an opportunity in the slot and had his shot fought off by the right pad of Lane who made one of his 11 first period stops and kept the game 1-1 heading into the 2nd period of play.
Both teams goaltenders came to play in the 2nd period as Kaeden Lane and Aaron Trotter kept the game level with some strong stops before Thomas Pichette gave the Vees their second lead of the game at the 13:53 mark of the middle frame.
After the Vees had sustained pressure inside of the offensive zone, Luc Wilson freed a puck from the right wing corner as Trotter could not settle the puck in front of the net, allowing Pichette to backhand the loose puck past the blocker side for his 1st career playoff goal and gave Penticton a 2-1 edge over halfway through the 2nd period.
Just about a minute and a half after that, on a power play, Prince George evened the score for the second time in the game as Simon Labelle pushed the game to 2-2. Labelle moved down the right wing side and attempted a backdoor pass that was knocked down but he got the puck back and beat Lane over the glove side at the 15:28 mark of the middle frame to get the game to 2-2.
Before the period was out, another strong shift came from the Pichette, Wilson and Jackson Nieuwendyk line to give the Vees their third lead of the game. The puck came off of strong work from down low as Josh Niedermayer got the puck at the right point and sent a shot through traffic past the glove side of Trotter for his first BCHL playoff goal with 28 seconds remaining to give the Vees a one-goal lead into the 3rd period.
As they did from Game #2, the Vees carried their 3-2 lead into the 3rd period and held it for the opening 8 minutes of the frame before getting an insurance marker just under halfway through the frame off a Spruce Kings turnover.
The Prince George defender went behind his net and lost the handle on the puck before Adam Eisele shovelled the loose puck off of another defender and past the blocker side of Trotter at the 8:09 mark of the 3rd period for his 3rd goal of the playoffs to give Penticton a 4-2 lead heading into the second half of the 3rd period.
The Vees held off the Spruce Kings for the majority of the 3rd period before Prince George earned a power play and pulled their goaltender with 4 minutes remaining and got the game within a marker as Luc Laylin cut the deficit in half.
After holding the puck inside the offensive zone on the man advantage, the Spruce Kings got the puck to the slot where Laylin fired a shot past the blocker side of Lane to make it a 4-3 game with 3:49 remaining in the 3rd period.
Prince George sent Trotter to the bench once more for another extra attacker in hopes of tying the game but the Vees defense and Kaeden Lane stood tall before Josh Nadeau found the empty net with his 6th goal of the playoffs at the 19:18 mark of the period and helped the Vees to a 5-3 victory.
Kaeden Lane was terrific in the game, making 32 saves on 35 shots in his 7th win of the playoffs while Aaron Trotter turned aside 27 of the 31 shots thrown his way in his 3rd loss of the playoffs.
--
FINAL SCORE: 5-3 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 35-32 Spruce Kings
VEES PP: 1/2
VEES PK: 1/3
3 STARS:
1) Luc Wilson (0-3-3)
2) Simon Labelle (1-0-1)
3) Casey McDonald (1-0-1)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Nathan Fox (0-0-0)
Attendance: 1,005
--
Game #4 of the Interior Conference Semi Final series between the Vees and Prince George Spruce Kings takes place on Tuesday night at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena with the Vees leading the best-of-seven series three games to none. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed online at BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.