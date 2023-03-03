Outdoor charity events were popular last weekend, both on Kelowna downtown streets and in the hills.
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen participated in the Coldest Night of the Year Walk on Saturday, helping to raise a record $102,466 for Metro Community which supports vulnerable people in the community.
More than 500 of us filled a closed section of Coronation Avenue for a Zumba warmup by fitness instructor Teena Gowdy, then had our choice of a two- or five-kilometre walk around the North End. It was a boisterous crowd with people of all ages and lots of families. It was a great
lesson on charity for all those children.
Also on Saturday, the 2023 Stride and Glide fundraiser at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club collected $44,380 for cardiac care at Kelowna General Hospital.
The 2021 event raised $50,246 and 2022 event another $50,195 so the three-year total is $144,821 and donations are still rolling in.
However, this year was different, said Lyle Nicholson with the Kelowna Nordic events team. “Instead of just Kelowna Nordic members, we had teams from Sovereign Lake, Silver Star, Telemark and a special team from UBCO med school come ski with us and raise funds,” he said.
“The event attracted over 100 registrants who hit the trails and then lunched on bratwurst supplied by Bonanza Meats, samosas and pakoras from K.L.O Farm Market, beer from Grolsch and cider from Ward’s Cider.
Prizes were awarded from Kelowna Dream Cars Rentals, wine tours from Uncorked Wine Tours, skis and snowshoes from Fresh Air, and numerous gift
certificates from Kelowna Cycle, Kelowna Paddle Club, Fishermans’ Market and Cedar Creek Winery. Kelowna Nordic members love that they can take the time to give back.”
Nicholson has worked with the KGH Foundation since 2021 because the club wanted to do something during COVID to help Kelowna General Hospital.
“When we contacted KGH Foundation, they were happy to hear from us because all of their fundraising events had been
cancelled. They suggested we do a ‘virtual fundraiser,’” he explained.
“Our teams skied or snowshoed while practising social distancing, recorded their kilometres and raised money. We thought we’d raise $10,000, then $20,000. But when we hit $30,000, we raised it to $50,000. Last year, we raised another $50,000. Although we raised somewhat less this year, we know our community still supports Kelowna General Hospital. This is our first year of working with Carly Malchuk. Her enthusiasm and ideas are fantastic!
Nicholson also discovered that Kelowna Nordic has more than 100 members who work at KGH. “This event is a chance for us to give back to the talented and hard-working staff. And by the way, getting new and improved cardio equipment at Kelowna General … it’s like added
insurance for us old cross-country skiers,” he joked.
Malchuk, community engagement and events manager for the KGH Foundation, was “absolutely thrilled” with the result and expressed “our deepest gratitude” to Nicholson and Kelowna Nordic for another successful Stride and Glide.
“It was truly a pleasure to work alongside such a passionate team. Their hard work and care shone through in every aspect of the event. The tremendous turnout and funds raised year after year is a testament to their commitment to supporting cardiac care in our community,” said Malchuk.
On behalf of the KGH Foundation, she thanked everyone who participated, volunteered and fundraised.
“Your contributions make an enormous difference to our
hospital and the patients we serve. While financial donations are essential, it’s equally important to recognize those who show up, and contribute their time and energy to these events. By supporting events like Stride and Glide, you are investing in world-class health care for yourself and your neighbors, right here at home.
“We know that at some point, we’ll all need to rely on the facilities at Kelowna General Hospital, and your support ensures that we can continue to provide the highest quality care possible.
“Thank you again to everyone involved in making this year’s Stride and Glide such a
tremendous success.”
————————
Telemark Nordic Centre will host the Odlum Brown Biathlon B.C. U13 Championships on March 10-12.
“It’s a fun event to watch as kids from across B.C. test
themselves in both shooting and skiing. This is a smaller event and there will be very little disturbance to public and member skiing/snowshoeing. Volunteers are still needed for this event,” said GM Mike Edwards.
The Telemark Friends and Family Spring Apple Loppet will be held the same weekend, on March 11. “It will be a busy day with both the loppet and the biathlon event happening but there will still be lots of public and member skiing/snowshoeing to be had,” said Edwards. “The event is being run as a timed
participation event with chip
timing, flexible start times and a few more differences from our regular loppet.”
————————
WARNING: Goats Peak Regional Park is closed until
further notice after a cougar was recently reported in the 63-hectare park located off Highway 97 South in West Kelowna.
Conservation officers investigated and identified increased cougar activity in the area. The park will reopen when COs determine it is safe to visit. Residents can report wildlife showing aggressive or threatening
behaviour to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at: 1-877-952-7277.
————————
Kelowna Canoe and Kayak Club is gearing up for the upcoming 2023 season. Events planned for this year include: pool sessions in March and April and two
weekend campouts at Fintry, one in June and one in August.
Memberships at $40 per year can be purchased at: kckc.ca.
Earlybirds will get a discount of $10 by joining before the end of March.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net