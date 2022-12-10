The North Okanagan cross-country ski area completed numerous improvements during the off-
season, launched its season early on Nov. 5 after a major snowstorm and then hosted what many are saying was one of the best international races ever.
The 2022 FIS Nordiq Cup /U.S. Super Tour had 470 athletes competing in four races over six days Nov. 30-Dec. 4, the first FIS races of the season and at Sovereign, the largest XC ski club in Western Canada.
“SLNC proved once again that we are one of the premier racing venues in North America,” said club general manager Troy Hudson, on Monday.
“Echoing the words of countless athletes and coaches, this was one of the most successful FIS race events Sovereign has put on with a high calibre of athletes, exceptional grooming and race courses as well as the friendliest volunteers around. It was great to see so many athletes and coaches thanking volunteers.”
The club made numerous changes this season, thanks to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the year.
There are no longer any mask or vaccination mandates so the lodge is open to the general public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until night skiing begins.
The lodge has full seating capacity but members and guests have been asked not to leave anything unattended upstairs so seating is available for everyone. All clothing and bags should be stored downstairs in the cubicles.
“For large group gatherings, please consider using the basement of the main lodge or the old lodge to gather in groups as our seating capacity is limited,” said Hudson.
“We have a full supply of waxes, merchandise and food for the season. Our coffee and hot chocolate machine have been serviced. Remember to bring some change for the machine. We also have all new toilets inside the lodge – tall, low-flush versions which use up to 60 per cent less water.”
If you are planning multiple visits and didn’t buy a season pass, consider the 4Plus and 8Plus passes as they provide a
20 per cent discount. Purchase your tickets online to reduce congestion at the ticket windows, advises Hudson.
“If you still have your card from last season, please re-use it. Your customer ID is the same and you can reload that card from year to year. Scan your passes on each visit at the ticket windows or inside at the sales counter, the same process as scanning your pass when getting on a chairlift.
“We need to have accurate user data for going after grants and reporting to B.C. Parks, plus we are doing monthly draws for great prizes including a year-end draw for a 2023-24 season pass.”
Biathlon Bears demo days were opened to any participants registered in the Track Attack or Biathlon Bears programs, ages nine-12. 1-3 p.m. today is the last demo day.
Fall work parties, organized by Chris Collard, had volunteers stacking wood, bucking limbs, clearing trails, cleaning and completely reorganizing the giant garage under the tech building, for example.
The board of directors is now using a volunteer software system so members are aware of upcoming chances for volunteering, so Sovereign can recognize everyone who gives their time and energy to the club, and to get the right people to the right places.
“There is nothing worse than having people show up and not have anything to do or having 10 people for one job and none for another. As a not-for-profit organization, grants are very important for things like groomers, operational costs, impact studies, first aid and safety equipment, etc. When we submit applications for grants, we are required to comment on the local volunteerism. When we show our members love our club and volunteer, we are more likely to receive grants.”
—————
Nearby Silver Star Mountain Resort has the best early-season conditions in years so it has opened the Comet, Silver Queen, Gondola, Alpine Meadows, Silver Woods, Discovery Carpet and Tube Town. The Powder Gulch/HRT/Putnam Creek will open today.
That coincides with the return of the annual light-up 3-8 p.m. today: fire spinners, light displays, roaming entertainers, Polson Artisan Market, fireworks at 7:30 p.m. and a special torchlight parade coming down the mountain, ending with the
lighting of the B.C. Winter Games Torch.
—————
In the South Okanagan, Nickel Plate Nordic Centre will hold its annual general meeting at Slackwater Brewing, 218 Martin St., Penticton at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 with an optional dinner at 6 p.m. RSVP by Dec. 14. You can learn what’s been going on at the club, plans for the future, and share stories with fellow skiers and snowshoers.
The club has also started a Facebook group called Nickel Plate Nordic Centre Ridesharing to encourage members and guests to coordinate their trips up the mountain.
No ski swap, no problem. The club consignment store will open today and continue 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Volunteers are needed. If you have Nordic equipment or clothing to sell or donate, email: info@nickelplatenordic.org.
—————
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net