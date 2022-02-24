The Penticton Vees used a 1st period goal from Ethan Mann and Kaeden Lane made 26 saves for his 10th career BC Hockey League shutout in a 1-0 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Wednesday night at the Shaw Centre.
A fast-paced opening period saw only a smattering of whistles in the opening 20 minutes as both goaltenders were crisp as the play went back and forth with both teams skating well in the early going. The Vees were able to break the ice and get ahead first with Ethan Mann burying his 11th goal of the season.
The Vees line of Mann with Jackson Nieuwendyk and Stefano Bottini hemmed the Silverbacks inside of the defensive zone and got the puck free off of a board battle as Nieuwendyk sent the loose puck to the blue line with Frank Djurasevic putting a shot on from the right point that was blocked before it went to the net before Mann spun and fired a shot past the blocker side of Silverbacks netminder Owen Say at the 13:03 mark to give Penticton a 1-0 lead.
Kaeden Lane turned aside each of the 10 shots thrown his way in the opening frame of play and made his best save moments after the goal was scored, moving from his left to right and slid for a blocker side save on Daniel Panetta off a broken play to keep the Vees lead at one-goal. Owen Say was also good in the opening period, making 16 saves on the 17 shots he faced.
No goals were registered in the second period as both teams stood tall in the defensive zone as Salmon Arm did get helped out by a post with Josh Niedermayer’s attempt from the mid-point getting through Say on the blocker side but staying out from the post and keeping the game 1-0. The Vees fired 13 shots on the Silverbacks net with Say turning aside each of those in the period and 30 of the 31 he faced through 40 minutes.
Not to be outdone through two periods of play was Kaeden Lane, who made saves on all 7 shots he faced in the middle stanza to keep the Vees one-goal lead intact. Lane had to make a particularly strong save on Noah Serdachny, who moved into the slot from the neutral zone and let a shot go that Lane snared away with his blocker, one of the 17 shots he faced through two periods.
The 3rd period saw Salmon Arm outshot Penticton by a 9-8 margin with one of the biggest saves of the period coming from a sliding block from Braden Doyle after an awkward play made the defender have to stretch out to keep the puck out of a dangerous area.
Lane came out to play the puck as it ramped off the back of his legs as the puck sat on the blocker side with Noah Serdachny greeting the loose puck and trying to force it on goal as Doyle slid and blocked the shot that was pushed toward the goal to keep the Vees lead at 1-0 heading late into the game.
The Silverbacks pulled the goaltender Say with just over 1:30 remaining in the game as the Vees finished the game on the penalty kill but kept the Silverbacks at check and earned a 1-0 victory.
Kaeden Lane made 26 saves for his 5th shutout of the season and 10th of his BCHL career, tying him for 2nd on the all-time shutout list in league history while also picking up his 26th win of the season. Owen Say was equally as good for the Silverbacks, making 38 saves on 39 shots in his 7th loss of the season.
--
FINAL SCORE: 1-0 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 39-26 Vees
3 STARS:
1) Kaeden Lane (26-save shutout)
2) Owen Say (38 saves on 39 shots)
3) Ethan Mann (1-0-1)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Nathan Mackie (0-0-0)
Attendance: 906
--
The Vees (34-7-0-2) will return to home ice as they are set to host the Merritt Centennials (3-35-2-1) on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with tickets available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com. The game will also be broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed online at BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.