VEES SCOUTING REPORT
Name: Beanie Richter
Height: 6’1
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: Forward
Shot: Left
Home: Greenwich, CT
Age: 17
COACHING REPORT
“Beanie is a hard-nosed, intelligent young man who will prove to be very hard to play against as he develops with the team. He’s an emotional kid, who won’t back down from anybody, and as he matures into the future with the team, we believe will be relied upon more and more.”
PLAYER BACKGROUND
When your father is Stanley Cup Champion and World Cup Gold medalist Mike Richter, you’d think hockey would be a family focus, but you’d be partially mistaken.
“Academics is a huge priority in my family, and I am often reminded of it’s importance,” says Beanie Richter with just a little exasperation. “Right after he retired from hockey, my Dad went to Yale University, earned a degree, and now is involved in multiple business and environmental groups.
“My Mom, after she had graduated from Wisconsin, went to Cornell and graduated with a Masters in Economics, and then went on to work in banking. My parents have given me an appreciation of what an Ivy League school can do for you, so it’s definitely my goal to earn a scholarship and play hockey at an Ivy.”
Beanie is apparently on the right track to his achieve his goal.
“Beanie is an exceptional student, said Pen-Hi academic counsellor, David Nackoney. He is easily one of the best students the Vees have had, and all of his teachers have commented on what a hard worker he is in the classroom.”
As a reminder, Beanie’s older brother, Tom, joined the Vees for the 2021 “pod season’ and will be attending “near-Ivy" Union College this fall.
Raised in New York, and with his Dad being a former New York Ranger, his favourite NHL team is an easy guess.
“My Dad retired the year I was born, but I’ve been lucky enough to be around the team — my family is good friends with the Messiers, which is obviously pretty cool.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
Last season, as only a 16-year old, Richter was given the Vees’ Robert Skinner Courage award.
“With all the COVID restrictions last season, I think Beanie had to go through an awful lot, said Vees coach Fred Harbinson. “After he got here early September, he couldn’t see his parents, and he wasn’t able to play in any pod games because of his age and U.S. citizenship. Despite that, Beanie came to practice hard every day, demonstrating considerable maturity and determination.”
It was announced Tuesday that Richter has committed to Yale University.
“I’m excited to be committing to a such a storied program like Yale,” he said. “I look forward to adding to the history of the school and hockey and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way.”
BEING A VEE
Richter is keen to start the year, “playing for the Vees is a dream come true because the organization has created an amazing culture here. From overall preparation, to practice and games, to a winning and team first mentality, it’s truly like no other team I have been on before. I think the fans will appreciate the intensity I play with every game – I can’t wait to get back to Penticton!”
The Vees begin their 2021/22 season on Oct. 8.