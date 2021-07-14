Carol Mulligan carded a low-gross 80 to win a two-day event for the ladies of the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
Golfers shot rounds on July 6 and 13, then picked their best score for each hole to come up with a total.
The low-gross runners-up in the first flight were Helen Pybus (85) and Vijai Vaagen (86). Dee Dobson carded the low-net at 63, followed by Janis Goll (66) and Lil Smith (67).
In the second flight, Diana Leitch recorded the low-gross score with a 94 by countback. Vi Ward (94) and Marie Gallant (98) were the runners-up. The low-net score was a 63 shot by Pat Stohl. Betsy McAndrew (64) and Angie Brock (69) were the runners-up.