Members of the Penticton Golf and Country Club ladies’ group on Tuesday completed the two-day Noma Partington best-net competition.
Sixteen pairs used their best scores from Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 to decide a winner:
Sherry Badger and Rose Tweter were tops with a score of 124.
The runners-up were Daisy Kapusta and Lynn Kinsey (127); Maureen Bildfell and Patty Metcalf (130); Diane Banera and Wanda Marshall (131); and Donna Lalonde and Noeline McWilliams (132).
An additional highlight of the event was a hole-in-one Lalonde carded on Hole 3.