Penticton Vees extended their unbeaten stream to 17 games following a 6-1 win over Vernon Vipers (7-8-0-2) in BCHL junior A hockey action, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Beanie Richter, Ben Brunette, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Callum Arnott, Ryan Hopkins and Ethan Mann scored in the win.
Selya Tanaka-Campbell and Lee Parks scored for the Vipers. The score was tied 1-1 at the end of the first while Penticton led 3-1 at the end of the second.
Hank Levy posted the win in net for the Vees, now 17-0 overall for the season. Roan Clarke suffered the loss.
The Vees outshot the visitors in each of the three periods: 16-6, 13-3 and 14-5.
The Vees resume action Saturday, Nov. 12 in Trail (-7-8-1) and return home Friday, Nov. 18 against West Kelowna Warriors (12-2-2).
