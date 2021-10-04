The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce forward Casey McDonald has been added to the leadership group as an assistant captain ahead of the 2021/22 season.
McDonald, 20, brings plenty of junior hockey experience to Penticton having played the last two seasons with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The 6’1”, 186-pound forward skated in 83 career regular season games with the Force, scoring 9 goals and adding 17 assists for 26 points during that span while McDonald played in 8 playoff games with Fargo.
The Plenty, Saskatchewan native has leadership experience as well being named an assistant captain with the Force during the 2020/21 season. McDonald showed well on and off the ice in the Vees opening 5 games during exhibition play, scoring 3 goals over that time including three in his last two games.
“I’m incredibly excited to be a part of a really strong leadership group with this team,” stated McDonald, “We have some great voices in this room with Fin (Williams), Luc (Wilson) and Frank (Djurasevic) and it’s an honour to be able to represent this team and city as an assistant captain.”
McDonald and the Vees are set to open their regular season on home ice as they host the Vernon Vipers on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with tickets on sale now at the SOEC Box Office as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com. The Vees will be honouring their history with a look back to the 1985/86 Penticton Knights and wearing special Knights jerseys along with members of the 85/86 team on hand for to celebrate and drop the opening puck.