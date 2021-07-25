The Lake City under 17 boy’s basketball team swept all four of its games at the Lower Mainland Hoopfest in Langley.
Lake City won the silver division with a 58-55 win over L2G in the final.
In earlier action, Lake City beat ABA Venom 65-60, 3D Black 63-56 and BC Bounce 65-29.
Team members were: Josh Colley, Sam Irving, Nathan Dykstra, Jake Erickson, Jake Mullin, Quinten Pearson, Richter Heintz, Gavin Lodemeier, and Marc Peron.
“The boys played solid defensive games with fast transition offense,” coach Kevin Lodemeier said. “They worked incredibly hard throughout the weekend and were rewarded with four great wins.”
Several other Lake City teams were involved in the tournament.
The under-14 squad finished with a 1-3 record which included a 57-56 win over Ath-elite. Dezi Ducheck hit the game-winning shot in the win.
The u-14 team lost 49-41 to Average Joes U-15; 69-49 to BC Energy and 57-57 to G2.
“The boys saw two different zone presses and two different zone half-court defences, which are not typical at this age group, over the weekend,” U-14 coach Russ Reid said. “Without any practice time against zone defences, the boys were able to adapt pretty well during games.”
Lake City’s U-16 team dropped all four games on the weekend losing 53-41 to Average Joe’s; 63-43 to BC Hoops; 65-37 to 3D Elite and 44-42 to Excel Blue.
Lake City Basketball is hosting youth camps Aug. 16-19 and Aug. 23-26 for girls and boys grades 2-12. For more information and registration details, please visit https://lakecitybasketball.weebly.com/2021-summer-camps.html.