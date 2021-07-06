All three flight winners in the Summerland Senior men’s golf league shot under par.
Bob Houston was tops in the first flight with a net score of 70. Cary Herschmiller was tops in the second flight, also with a net score of 70. Ken Robertson won the third flight with 71.
Bob Fortune was second in the first flight with 71, Gene Benner, third with 71 (cb) and Warren Julien fourth with 74.
Andy Webster was runner-up in the second flight with 70. Jeff Clarke was third with 71 and Eric Johnson fourth with a score of 72.
Dave Cain was second in the third flight with 72. Nick Coe was third with 74 and Herb Williams fourth with 77.