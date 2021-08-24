For the second year in a row, the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival has had to cancel their two- day event, September 11 and 12, 2021. Organizers had been working hard towards an event that would recognize the festival’s 20th year.
The annual event, held the second weekend in September, attracts thousands of participants for two days of racing on Skaha Lake, and brings an economic impact worth millions of dollars to the City of Penticton.
Locally, some teams are continuing to train, following strict COVID-19 protocols as directed by viaSport BC. Survivorship team President, Heather Griffiths explains, “it is so good for our mental and physical health”.
“We’ve been following the Provincial Return To Sport Plan, and as we moved into Phase 3 of the restart plan, it looked like the Province was meeting and exceeding targets. We were very hopeful we’d be able to put on another great event. The sport needs it, and the City of Penticton needs to have a big event to celebrate”, said Don Mulhall, Race Director. “To say we were disappointed is an understatement. But, honestly, we weren’t surprised considering the rising infection rates.”
“Hopefully, there’s no statute of limitations for how many years later you can celebrate your 20th annual”.
As organizers begin to plan "2020 Version 3.0" for 2022, the festival would like to take a moment to thank our amazing volunteers, Penticton City staff and City Council, our sponsors, our great vendors, and all the amazing teams – from around our province and beyond - that have supported our event.
Dates for all of next year’s dragon boat events have been updated on the festival website (www.pentictondragonboat.com) with the Okanagan Super Sprints (including a Seniors’ Only day of racing) held June 10 and 11, 2022. The Penticton Dragon Boat Festival will be held September 10 and 11, 2022.
For more information, or to see how you could become involved, contact Don Mulhall at don@pentictondragonboat.com, or by calling (250) 488-3100.