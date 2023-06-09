Lila Nicholas loves to play lacrosse.
The Princess Margaret student, who currently plays on three teams, will compete this summer in the National American Indigenous Games.
“I like the whole concept of the game,” the 16-year-old lacrosse player said in an interview. “I like the fast pace and the hands-on movements and there’s never a dull moment in lacrosse. I’ve been playing now for about three years. My brother Charles was a goalie and because of him, I always wanted to play lacrosse.”
Lila plays on the Penticton Heat boys’ team as well as the female development team. She competes in both box and field lacrosse.
Her career highlight will happen the week of July 15-23 when she competes with the under-19 B.C. provincial team in Halifax. The National American Indigenous Games take place only once every three years and will be hosted in Mi’kma’ki, the traditional and ancestral territory of the Mi’kmaq people.
Lila will be one of 5,000 athletes from more than 750 nations across North America to compete in one of 15 different sports.
“There will teams and players from all over and I’m very excited to have the opportunity,” she said.
This year, the NAIG players’ motto is, “This one’s for CB,” in memory of Cherlyn Billy, who passed away in December. She was Lila’s former manager and a legend in the game for her efforts in growing women’s lacrosse at NAIG and across Indigenous communities.
She empowered Lila to pursue her goals and provided the opportunity for her to play in the U.S. Box Nationals.
International competition is nothing new for Lila. In 2022, she competed in San Jose as a 15-year old at the U.S. Box Nationals. Her Vancouver Storm team brought home the bronze medal.
Lila’s Indigenous ancestry is Haudenosaunee, commonly known as Iroquois, from Oneida of the Thames from her paternal side.
Lila is Ojibway from Neyaashiinigmiing and Deleware from Moraviantown, Ont. from her maternal side. Her traditional name is Waswaate kwe, which means Northern lights in Ojibway.
Parents Todd and Jenine Nicholas moved from Ontario 20 years ago to raise their family in the traditional, unceded territory of the Syilx people and to reside in Penticton.
Lila names her father as her greatest lacrosse influence. Her Dad has invested 15-plus years coaching and he’s currently her coach for box boys and the assistant coach for girls’ development. Brother Charles is also an assistant coach on both of her teams.
She is dedicated and driven to reach her goal to obtain a lacrosse scholarship to attend Stanford in the U.S. upon secondary graduation and to be selected to play for Team Haudenosaunee at the next upcoming Women’s World Lacrosse Championship in 2026.
The Nicholas family thanks the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in Penticton for investing in Lila with financial support to help her attend NAIG and team practices.