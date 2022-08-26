Members of the Penticton Vees will have new-look uniforms when they begin their defence of the B.C. Hockey League championship in September.
The club announced Friday it has updated its logo for the first time in 18 years – the last switch saw the team’s name change from Panthers to Vees – and refreshed its colour scheme.
The Vees’ new primary logo features a redesigned maple leaf meant to reflect the city’s hockey history and the new colour scheme features a deeper, more vivid shade of blue.
“We are excited about moving forward with a new look. Change from what you are used to is never easy, but we feel this logo will create a fresh and exciting look for our players and fans,” said Fred Harbinson, the club’s coach, general manager and president in a press release.
The new logo was designed by Luke Fraser, son of team owner Graham Fraser.
Following three exhibition tilts, the Vees open the regular season Sept. 23 at home against the Trail Smoke Eaters.
With the new logo in place, Harbinson is now turning his attention to selling 30 more season tickets and is planning to put in the work to do it.
This coming Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. he will be banished to a treadmill outside the South Okanagan Events Centre until the 30 tickets are sold.
Fans are invited to pay him a visit and mingle with staff and players. Everyone who purchases a season ticket will be entered into a draw to win a trip for two to Las Vegas to watch the Golden Knights square off against the Anaheim Ducks.