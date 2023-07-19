As it continues charting its path of independence, the B.C. Hockey League has beefed up its concussion response system.
The league announced Monday it has inked a new deal for enhanced services from HEADCHECK Health.
Since 2017, the B.C.-based company has offered BCHL players access to a special app that guided them through recovery from concussions.
For the 2022-23 season, the BCHL will have its new in-house sports medicine expert, Dr. Tin Jasinovic, work with HEADCHECK and individual teams like the Penticton Vees to come up with “standardized return-to-play management and medical clearance oversight for all concussed athletes,” the league said in a press release.
“If an athlete experiences an atypical recovery pattern, they will also have direct referrals to specialized medical help such as neurologists and vestibular therapists, if necessary.”
BCHL commissioner Steven Cocker said player safety has “always been a top priority” for the league, and its new partnership with HEADCHECK reinforces its “commitment to providing the highest level of care and support to our athletes."
As of June 1, the BCHL is operating independently from Hockey Canada after a messy divorce.
Players and officials who participate in the BCHL will be ineligible to compete in Hockey Canada-sanctioned leagues and activities, such as minor hockey leagues, the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and international competitions.