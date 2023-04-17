Wenatchee isn’t putting up much of a fight against Penticton, while Vernon and Salmon Arm are slugging it out in their Interior Conference semi-final matchup in the B.C. Hockey League playoffs.
After two weekend games at home in front of about 3,000 fans each night, the Penticton Vees hold a decisive 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the Wenatchee Wild.
The Vees won 3-1 on Friday and followed up with a 7-0 shutout on Saturday.
Games 3 and 4 go Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Wenatchee, with 6 p.m. puck drops. Game 5, if necessary, is Friday, 7 p.m., in Penticton.
Game 1 was scoreless until about midway through the second period, when Parker Murray got the Wild on the board. Dovar Tinling replied for the Vees before the period was out, then Bradly Nadeau and Spencer Smith sealed the victory in the final frame. Penticton outshot Wenatchee 44-23.
Game 2 was a rout, with the Vees scoring just over five minutes into the match and taking a 4-0 lead into the first intermission.
Aydar Suniev scored twice, while Joshua Niedermayer, Beanie Richter, Brett Moravec, Jackson Nieuwendyk and Bradly Nadeau added singles for the Vees. Penticton outshot Wenatchee 40-22.
Andy Vlaha took both losses in the Wild crease. Luca Di Pasquo won both games for the Vees, who have now won six straight in the playoffs with him in net. His 1.67 goals-against average is tops among all BCHL playoff goaltenders.
Bradly Nadeau and Josh Nadeau lead the BCHL playoff scoring race with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks are deadlocked at 1-1.
In Game 1 on Friday night, Salmon Arm skated out to an early 3-0 lead, then gave up four unanswered goals to lose 4-3 in overtime.
Nathan Mackie, Brandon Santa Juana and Ryan Gillespie scored for Salmon Arm, while Anthony Cliché, Walker Erickson, and Isaac Tremblay, with two, tallied for Vernon. Salmon Arm outshot Vernon 37-34.
Game 2 once again saw the Silverbacks jump out to a 3-0 lead, but this time they were able to convert it into a 5-2 win.
Nathan Mackie scored twice, while Owen Beckner, Ryan Gillespie and Isaac Lambert added singles for Salmon Arm. Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and Jonathan Horn were the Vipers’ scorers. Salmon Arm outshot Vernon 31-23.
Ethan David started both games for Vernon, while Matthew Tovell tended net for Salmon Arm.
Games 3 and 4 go Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 p.m. starts, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Game 5 is Friday, 7 p.m., in Salmon Arm.