VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Frank Djurasevic
Height: 6’2
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: Defence
Shot: Right
Home: New Rochelle, New Jersey
Age: 19
Coaching Report
“Frank is a great teammate, a kid that will go through walls for the Vees — he’s a physical, hard to play against defenceman. Frank took great strides after the holidays last season and does everything necessary to get better, and was a deserving recipient of the Vees’ 2021 pod season most improved player,” said Vees coach Fred Harbinson.
Player Background
Djurasevic is a very good big brother.
“I have two younger, teenage sisters, and if anything, over the years, I think we’ve grown closer. They are both pretty sporty and seem to be really getting interested in playing lacrosse. I have been away, playing hockey at prep schools for two years and then with the Vees last year, so I do really appreciate spending my summers with them.”
“Being from New York, the Rangers are my favourite team because I have grown up watching them play at Madison Square Garden, and I’ve even been lucky enough to skate with many Ranger players. Adam Fox is my favourite player because first of all, he is a right-handed defenceman just as I am. Fox’s poise with the puck and his decision making with and without the puck make him a great defenseman to learn from. Fox also has many team-first values, and goes above and beyond to win, which is something I try to emulate as well.
When asked if there’s one person in his life that has most influenced him, Djurasevic’s team-first psyche is really highlighted in this response.
“I have been very lucky to have many important role models throughout my life, but no one person inspires me more than my teammates do. Seeing my teammates at the rink every day and watching how excited guys are to play hockey or work out makes me want to do those things so much more.
“I love being around my teammates and the energy we give off to each other helps myself and everyone around me elevate their game and work that much harder. The culture Coach Harbinson has instilled with the Vees brings out everyone’s best and seeing that inspires me to be better every day.
Recent Hockey Highlights
My favourite moment from last season was the day we found out we would be playing regular season games. That moment was extremely special for our whole team after months of training and preparing to be able to play meaningful games. It felt amazing to be able to show the league how good our team was, and it was great for all of our 20s and guys moving on to be able to get a proper send off after a rollercoaster of a year.
“Prior to my time with the Vees, I attended Trinity Pawling Prep school, in large part due to the head coach, Bob Ferraris. In the beginning of our season, at a Christmas tournament, Coach Ferraris was rushed to hospital, where he was diagnosed with cancer, and then needed time away from the team. We decided to honour Coach by getting custom jerseys with his name on the back to wear in a special ‘cancer game.’
“It was an honour to be able to represent someone who meant so much to me, and who was there for me off the ice just as much as he was on the ice. Coach Ferraris has since beat cancer and is back behind the bench coaching.”
Being a Vee
When asked if it was difficult to leave the East Coast and come to play hockey in the B.C. Interior, Djurasevic responded, “The Penticton Vees and the city of Penticton appealed to me because of the culture of winning in this organization. Along with that, Penticton has the best fan base in all of Canadian Junior A hockey, and I cannot wait for us to be able to have fans back in the SOEC and for them to watch us win night-in and night-out.”
“I think our fans will come to appreciate the fact that I like to play a physical game and make myself tough to play against. I find the most success I have is when I play a physical brand of hockey and doing that allows me to make plays and get involved in the offence.”
The Vees open the regular season Oct. 8 at home versus Vernon.