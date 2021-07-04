Big White Ski Resort has launched a nine-hole disc golf course this summer.
The grand opening took place on Canada Day.
“With the uncertainty around COVID and travel, we knew people would be looking for ways to get outside and explore their backyards in new and interesting ways. Disc golf seemed like the perfect fit — it’s outdoors, active, and social,” said Big White Vice President Michael J. Ballingall. “We want to thank the Big White Mountain Chamber of Commerce and the Big White Mountain Community Development Association for their financial support in helping to make this new, family friendly activity a permanent fixture at the resort.”
The course is free for guests to access, and guests are welcome to bring their own discs. Rentals are available in the Village Centre Mall and at Globe Cafe.
Big White Ski Resort is now open for the summer, Thursdays through Sundays and holiday Mondays.