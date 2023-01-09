A weekend trek to Prince George paid off with two points for the Penticton Vees, who split a two-game set by identical scores of 3-0 in B.C. Hockey League action.
The Vees blanked the host Spruce Kings on Friday night and were then shut out themselves on Saturday night.
Friday’s contest was scoreless heading into the third period, before Brett Moravec, Josh Nadeau and Aydar Suniev lit the lamp for Penticton to secure the win. Hanky Levy earned his second shutout of the season in the Vees’ crease and improved his personal record on the season to 9-0.
Starting netminder Luca Di Pasquo returned to the cage on Saturday night and surrendered three goals on 21 shots, pushing his personal record on the season to 21-3.
After a scoreless first period, the Spruce Kings scored twice in the opening five minutes of the second frame and added one more in the final stanza to ice the win.
Despite the club’s mixed success, the Vees (30-3-0-0) still lead the Interior Conference by 15 points over the Cranbrook Bucks (22-10-1-0) and have a nine-point edge on the Nanaimo Clippers for first overall in the BCHL.
And the Vees still have the league’s top three scorers in Bradly Nadeau (64 points), Josh Nadeau (63) and Suniev (52), while Di Pasquo is the league’s top netminder with his 1.83 goals-against average.
Five of the Vees’ next six games are on the road, beginning this Friday in Trail against the Smoke Eaters (14-14-1-3). The Vees return to home ice on Saturday to host the Cowichan Valley Capitals (7-23-1-2).
West Kelowna 4, Trail 3 (SO)
Isiah Norlin was the hero in the seventh round of a shootout Friday night as the West Kelowna Warriors prevailed 4-3 over the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters.
Trail looked to have the game on ice with a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, before the Warriors’ offence went to work, with Riley Sharun, Michael Salandra and Jaiden Moriello scoring three unanswered goals to send the game to overtime.
Two extra periods solved nothing, necessitating the shootout.
Angelo Zol, the Warriors’ No. 1 goalie, stopped 31 shots to secure the victory.
West Kelowna 5, Salmon Arm 3
Nic Porchetta found the back of the net in just his second game with the West Kelowna Warriors (18-10-4-0) as his new club scratched out a 5-3 victory on Sunday over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (16-13-2-1).
Porchetta, who arrived last week in a deal with the Powell River Kings, scored the Warriors’ first goal, which supported leads of 2-1 and 3-2 at the intermissions. Moriello, with two, and Luke Devlin and Ben MacDonald also scored for West Kelowna.
Cayden Hamming picked up his first win of the season between the pipes for the Warriors.
West Kelowna’s home stand concludes Friday night with a visit from the Prince George Spruce Kings.
Salmon Arm 3, Vernon 0
After a frenzied first 16 minutes, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks had a 3-0 lead and never looked back in their Friday night date against the visiting Vernon Vipers (15-14-0-4).
Brandon Santa Juana, Owen Beckner and Ryan Gillepsie took care of the scoring for the Backs, who settled in for a defensive battle in the final two frames.
Vernon’s starting netminder, Ethan David, was yanked after surrendering three goals on 11 shots in the first period. Roan Clarke, who came on in relief, blocked all 19 shots he faced.
Vernon 6, Merritt 3
Fresh off a defeat in their home barn on Friday night, the Vernon Vipers took out their frustrations on the host Merritt Centennials on Saturday night.
The Vipers scored four unanswered goals en route to the 6-3 win in Merritt.
Lee Parks, with two, and Seiya Tanaka-Campbell, Ethan Sundar, Thomas Tien and Isaac Tremblay tallied for Vernon.
Clarke stopped 26 of 29 shots for the Vipers.
Vernon plays host to the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday night, then travel to Cranbrook for a date with the Bucks on Sunday.