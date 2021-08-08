It was a week with the unexpected pitter patter of raindrops and a return to seasonal smoky skies in the Okanagan.
Keeping those limitations in mind, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen cycled the Wood Lake Loop — Pelmewash Parkway and Okanagan Rail Trail — early in the day and in the rail trail’s shadow on the east side of the lake.
Masks kept our throats from getting scratchy from the wildfire smoke but surprisingly, no one else there wore the protective coverings against particulates. And there were a lot of trail users for a Monday morning, especially large families.
Matt Worona, the City of Kelowna’s new mobility specialist, has some words of advice for the crowds of trail users.
“Since March of last year, the city has seen an increase in use on Kelowna’s active transportation corridors, especially on routes such as the Okanagan Rail Trail and Waterfront Pathway,” he said.
“We’re urging everyone to be mindful ‚— especially on shared pathways — so that anyone, regardless of their age or ability, feels comfortable and safe.”
A little courtesy goes a long way, he advised. “A few common rules apply on shared pathways. Where places like the Waterfront Pathway are open to a variety of users travelling at different speeds, users should always be alert, be heard and be predictable.
“This means slowing down and alerting others before passing, moving off the pathway when stopping, keeping right and passing on the left, and checking ahead and behind before moving across the path. And while shared pathways offer a great place to socialize, groups should always ensure they’re providing enough room for others to pass.
“Shared pathways are a critical piece of infrastructure in Kelowna, making it easier, faster and safer for residents to get around while staying off of roads and away from motor vehicles,” said Worona.
“The city works to improve safety through infrastructure design, signage and programs. But ultimately, it’s up to our community to make a habit of moving safely and considerately to ensure shared pathways remain open and accessible to as many people as possible.”
Kelowna has more than 35 kilometres of paved shared-use pathways open to a variety of users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders, and those using roller skates, e-bikes and e-scooters, he said.
Other active transportation corridors, such as those on Abbott Street and Ethel Street, provide a separate sidewalk and a bike path, he noted. Pedestrians should not use the bike path on these routes.
—————
For a unique nighttime experience out-of-doors, Kopje Regional Park on Carrs Landing Road in Lake Country is the perfect dark-sky location to view the annual Perseid meteor shower.
The celestial showcase will be at its peak on Thursday (Aug. 12). From 8 to 11 p.m., bring a headlamp, blanket or reclining lawn chair and stake your free spot on the park’s large, grassy area. Then gaze at the heavens and enjoy whatever the Perseids have to offer that night.
In addition, members of the Lake Country Art Gallery will connect art with the night sky. And an Okanagan birding expert will speak about species that use the stars to navigate.
Go online to: rdco.com/parksevents to reserve seats for two special presentations by star expert Denise Swick from Banff National Park. With 30 years of experience, she’ll highlight what makes the Perseid meteor shower so special and unique. Seating is limited, so register ASAP for either of her talks at 8 or 8:30 p.m.
—————
Kaloya Regional Park in Lake Country is the perfect setting for a meditative and reflective crystal bowl “singing’performance from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Bring a blanket and relax on the grass as Denise Swick, a sound alchemist visiting from Banff National Park, leads this relaxing outdoor event.
The vibrations from the crystal bowls that she rings are a powerful way to peacefully welcome your weekend. Registration is required at a cost of $10 per person; participation is limited. Reserve your space at: rdco.com/parksevents.
—————
Big White Ski Resort is hosting the BC Cup provincial cycling races this weekend. The BC Cup Downhill Series — eight races across the province from May to September — is a great tool in preparing provincial athletes to compete on the national and international stage.
—————
Silver Star Mountain Resort has opened not one but two more new trails in its Attridge Enduro area.
Outer Limits is a “Dark Blue” that will take you out, down and back. As you head down Outer Limits, you can also cut out on Throwback, the new black-level trail.
Lower Shazam has been getting re-worked with the last section to be completed once machines are up and running again.
On Wednesday, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in the village centre in front of Town Hall.
The clinic will be available for drops-ins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net