Penticton Vees won their 23rd straight game beating Powell River Kings 4-2, Saturday night on Vancouver Island.
With the win the Vees are now 23-0 in the BCHL junior A regular season.
Hiroki Gojsic, Brett Moravec, Spencer Smith and Frank Djurasevic scored in the win. Anthony Yu and Cameron Symons replied for Powell River (6-12-1-2).
Both teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the first with the Vees scoring the other two goals in the second frame. The third period was scoreless.
Hank Levy was the winning goalie stopping 24 of 26 shots. Kyle Metson faced 37 shots in the Powell River net.
The Vees are now off until Saturday, Dec. 3 when they host West Kelowna Warriors (12-6-2-0) at 7 p.m. in what will be the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Tickets are available at the SOEC box office or online at: valleyfirstitx.com