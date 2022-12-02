It may be a tiny number overall, but Kelowna has Canada’s second-highest rate of bicycle commuters.
Two per cent of Central Okanagan residents pedalled their way to work, according to new data released from last year’s census.
Only Victoria had a higher percentage of bicycle commuters, at 5.3 per cent.
“That was by far the highest rate among Canada’s 41 largest cities, and perhaps not unexpected given Victoria’s compact urban environment, relatively flat topography, and generally mild winters,” Statscan says.
Vancouver had the third highest rate of bicycle commuters at 1.9 per cent. Three cities – Oshawa, St. John’s, and St. John – tied for the lowest rate, at 0.2%.
The ongoing pandemic has greatly affected many commuter habits as a result of job losses in 2020 and shifts toward working from home, Statscan says.
Almost three million fewer Canadians were usually commuting in May 2021 than was the case in May 2016.
In May 2021, there were 4.2 million people usually working at home – more than three times the level seen in May 2016.
“Increases in working from home were
concentrated in industries such as professional, scientific and technical services; public administration; finance and insurance, and educational services,” Statscan says.
Of the 88,000 people in greater Kelowna who commute to work, 23,525 leave home between 7-8 a.m., 19,700 leave between 8-9 a.m., and 16,000 leave between 6-7 a.m.
Across greater Kelowna, 86.6 percent of commuters are in a car, truck, or van, most of them driving themselves.
Just over five per cent of Kelowna-area commuters walk to work, three per cent ride public transit, two percent ride a bike, and 2.7 per cent get there by some other method, Statscan says.