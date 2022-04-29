There will be a distinctly Asian flavour to the match as the Penticton Pinnacles kick off their season in the Premier Division of the Pacific Coast Soccer League.
The young Pinnacles are hosting the first-year Phytogen Koinonia squad of South Korea in its North American début at King’s Park at 4 p.m.
The international match is particularly was arranged by Pinnacles head coach Manuel Borba, who dealt with a river of red tape and other challenges to bring the team to Canada and the PCSL
In fact, Koinonia was initially supposed to stay in Penticton, however, they were unable to find accommodations for the summer and will now be based in Coquitlam.
“I think for the PCSL this is just a huge honour,” said Borba, who has been involved in soccer locally for nearly a half century. “It shows that the calibre of the league is at that high and it would be a great place for the South Koreans to showcase their talent and it may encourage other countries to come to Canada.”
Borba sees the international match-up as bigger than just a game.
“Although these players (from Koinonia) want to be professionals some day, it is the cultural experience, learning English, being in a different culture and a different environment is huge for their growth,” he said.
“My goal is to have these guys say: ‘You know what? I love Penticton and I love Canada.’ Maybe they will come back and live here and play with us and make a life with us.
“At the very least, they’ll go back to Korea and speak well of Canada and speak well of Penticton.”
Koinonia head coach Gee Kyung Hun, who spent a season playing in the PCSL, agreed there is more than just sport to coming to Canada.
“The cultural exchange was a very important factor in our decision to come to the PCSL. Everything is different: language, food, soccer, everything,” said Gee through a player-interpreter.
“I had a really good experience when I was here and I wanted to share that experience with my players. I hope my players can be friends and share the different cultures.”
To that end, the South Koreans will arrive in Penticton ahead of the game to do some sight-seeing and spend part of the day working with some of the 1,600 kids in the Penticton minor soccer program.
There is also one other thing Gee is particularly looking forward to when he comes here.
“It’s going to be so exciting to see Manuel in person for the first time,” he said. “He was especially helpful for us to join PCSL and even tried to help us settle in Penticton, which didn’t work out, but even helped us settle in the Vancouver area. He has been so very kind.”
PCSL president Phil Fasciglione also acknowledged the Penticton head coach’s effort to get the new entry to join what is now an 11-team division.
“Manny has done a wonderful job and having the Koreans here now it basically opens up a showcase on just where we stand in developing players for our future,” he said.
“It’s giving the younger players a root, a kind of place they can reach out to. This is kind of a stepping stone for them to play against the best amateur players in the world and hopefully the Koreans are just the start of that.”
Borba described the community support for the Pinnacles, including the Stawarz family sponsors, as incredible and is looking forward to giving back through a spirited game.
“This is just going to be a great afternoon and celebration of soccer and culture and I just want to invite people to come out and support us and the South Koreans and enjoy the game,” said Borba, who is the only member of the PSCL board of the directors from outside of the Lower Mainland.
“I tell my boys, yes, we want to beat them and they want to beat us, but ultimately we want to become friends. To me, that’s what the game is all about.”
Tickets for Saturday’s game are $5. Family passes for the eight-game regular season are on sale for $50.