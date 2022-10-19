Penticton Vees blue-liner Gabriel Guilbault has been added to the roster of one of Canada’s squads in the upcoming 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.
The host nation will have three teams in the tournament, set for Nov. 3-12 in Langley and Delta, where they’ll will face off against clubs from Czechia, Finland, Sweden and the U.S.
Guilbault, 16, has dressed for three of the Vees’ eight games so far in what is his first season in the B.C. Hockey League, but has yet to record a point.
The six-foot-two, 163-pound defender spent the past three seasons with the Burnaby Winter Club and was selected in the third round of the 2022 WHL entry draft by the Kelowna Rockets.
“Gabe is an upcoming elite defenceman, and this is a well-deserved honour in making one of Canada’s under-17 teams,” said Vees coach Fred Harbinson in a press release.
“I am confident he will do an outstanding job representing Canada, the Vees, and the B.C. Hockey League at the tournament.”
According to Hockey Canada, more than 1,600 NHL draft picks have skated in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge since it launched in 1986.
All 18 clubs in the BCHL are participating in a showcase event this week in Chilliwack.
The Vees (8-0-0-0) were set to take on the host Chiefs (2-4-0-1) on Wednesday night and face the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (4-3-1-0) tonight.