High-flying brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau of the Penticton Vees have been named the B.C. Hockey League’s second and third stars, respectively, for the week ending Oct. 30.
The brothers, who skate together on the Vees’ top line, also lead the league in scoring.
Bradly Nadeau is first overall in the scoring race with 31 points (13 goals and 18 assists), while Bradley is second with 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists).
Bradly, 17, carded seven points in three games last week, including the game winner in overtime against the Cranbrook Bucks.
Josh, 19, also put up seven points last week. He has notched a goal in each of his last four games and is riding a nine-game point streak.
Both brothers, who hail from New Brunswick, are committed to the University of Maine.
Their teammate, 17-year-old Aydar Suniev, received an honourable mention from the BCHL on the strength of his own seven-point week.
The six-foot-two, 205-pound forward leads all BCHL rookies in scoring with 20 points, which also puts him fourth in the overall scoring race.
The Vees (14-0-0-0) return to the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre this coming weekend for games Friday night versus the Prince George Spruce Kings (9-3-0-1) and Saturday night against the Wenatchee Wild (2-9-0-1).