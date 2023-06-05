Two athletes from Penticton raced to top-10 finishes this past weekend at the B.C. High School Multi-Events Championships in Delta.
Tyler Hvidston of KVR Middle School finished fourth overall in the Grade 8 boys’ five-event pentathlon.
Hvidston's strongest event was the 1,000-metre race, which he won in a time of 3:04.90, along with a third-place finish in 100-m hurdles. He also completed in high jump (1.59 m), long jump (4.73 m) and shot put (7.8 m).
Meanwhile, Josie Nickel of Penticton Secondary School finished 10th overall in the seven-event heptathlon.
Her best performances were a third-place finish in shot put with a throw of 8.05 m and fourth in javelin with a toss of 24.47 m.
Nickel also competed in long jump (4.14 m), high jump (1.5 m), 200-m (29.26), 800-m (2:52.95) and 100-m hurdles (19.30).
Hvidston and Nickel are both due to complete this coming weekend at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championships in Langley, along with a host of other local students who punched their tickets in regional meets.