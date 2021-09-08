Ladies Day at the Penticton Golf and Country Club this week saw each player follow the T’s and F’s format, which counts scores from holes that start with a T or F – such as two, four, etc. – and then subtract half her handicap to arrive at a final total.
The winners in the 0-19 handicap group were: Marca McKenzie (32); Amanda Mackie (35); Janice Clary (36.5).
The winners in the 20-26 group were: Ria Waldie (35.5); Bernice Cameron (36); Joan Eaton (36.5).
Finally, the winners in the 27-plus group were: Laurie Kadin (35.5); Doreen Bobbitt (36); Louise Hickey (36.5).