Players pose for a group photo at the conclusion of the annual École All-Star game presented by École Entre-lacs at McLaren Arena. More than 100 spectators attended the fun game.
Most Popular
Articles
- Creditor coming for ‘spectacular’ Osoyoos estate
- Transportation Strategy could see big changes to Highway 97
- Breastfeeding advocate says myths are formulated
- UPDATE: Bike route back on?
- Burton Cummings headlining Rock the Lake
- Giant ant fossil found near Princeton
- Summerland halts water meter upgrades pending more public consultation
- Penticton locks in 9.5% tax hike
- ‘There’s no respect’: Judge’s comments shock KIRS survivor as land defenders given jail time
- Probe launched into death of teen worker in grain elevator fall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.