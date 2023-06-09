The Penticton Vees are pleased to announce the commitments of forwards, Austin Cameron (’04) and Carson Lesiuk (’05) for the 2023-24 season.
“Austin and Carson are willing to put in the work that will be required to make the jump to the BCHL. Both players will provide depth to our lineup up front,” said Vees’ President, General Manager, & Head Coach Fred Harbinson.
Cameron, 18, comes to the Vees after playing the past two seasons with the Summerland Steam in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). The Kelowna, B.C., product finished third in team scoring in the 2022-23 season, as he posted 23 points (8G, 15A) in 34 games. He added three assists in four playoff games. In two seasons with the Steam, Cameron tallied 32 points (9G, 23A) in 62 career regular season games.
The 5’11, 170-pound winger also was an Affiliate Player for the Vees this past season. Cameron scored his first career B.C. Hockey League goal on January 1st, in the Vees’ 6-3 win over the Vernon Vipers.
Lesiuk, 17, is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Hockey Academy (PCHA) on Vancouver Island. The Duncan, B.C., product played for PCHA’s U18 Prep team in 2022-23 and finished second in team scoring with 43 points (18G, 25A) in 32 games. He had an additional two points in three games at the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships in Penticton in March. In three seasons at PCHA, Lesiuk compiled 71 points (31G, 40A) in 73 games.
The Vees organization would like to welcome Austin and Carson to Penticton and the South Okanagan.