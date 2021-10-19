After leading the Summerland Steam to a 4-1 start, coach Nick Deschenes has left the team.
His departure was announced Tuesday by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, which said Deschenes and the club “have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.”
“The Steam thank coach Deschenes for all of his hard work and dedication throughout the past year and a half and wish him well in all of his future endeavors,” the league said in a press release that didn’t offer any reasons for the split.
Deschenes, 42, also served as the Steam’s general manager since he was hired in April 2020.
Assistant coach Gus Cave has been appointed interim head coach and general manager.
Dechenes’ coaching career began in 2012-13 with the KIJHL’s Grand Forks Border Bruins. He spent the next three seasons in the B.C. Hockey League as head coach and general manager of the Trail Smoke Eaters, before being fired in February 2016 after guiding the club to just 49 wins in his first 169 games behind the bench.
He moved on coaching in the West Kelowna Minor Hockey Association before taking up the position in Summerland.
The Steam are second in the KIJHL’s Bill Ohlhausen Division standings after a 5-4 overtime win Saturday over the Chase Heat and a 4-2 win Sunday over the North Okanagan Knights.
The club is back on the ice Wednesday for a game in Osoyoos against the division-leading Coyotes (4-0-1-1)