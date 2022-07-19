Members of the fledgling Penticton Track and Field Club returned home from last weekend’s B.C. Junior Development Provincial Track and Field Championships in Surrey with eight medals.
“The Penticton Track and Field Club is just in its first year, but the athletes represented themselves, their city, and their coaches extremely well,” said one of those coaches, Ryan Hvidston, in a press release.
“In addition to 19 top-eight finishes and eight medals, many of the athletes left the meet with new personal bests.”
The championships were aimed at kids ages nine to 13.
Local athletes’ results were:
Kiana Buckingham (born 2011): 5th, discus; 5th, javelin; 11th, shotput.
Zara Buckingham (2013): bronze, 60 m; 7th, 60 m hurdles; 5th, 100 m.
Michael Hvidston (2011): silver, pentathalon; 6th, 60 m hurdles; 6th, 600 m.
Nicholas Hayden (2013): bronze, 600 m; bronze, 1,000 m.
Yvonne Hayden (2011): silver, 1,000 m; 5th, 600 m.
Tyler Hvidston (2009): bronze, pole vault; 6th, 80 m hurdles; 6th, 200 m hurdles; 7th, 200 m hurdles; 7th, 800 m; 7th, high jump.
Marek Osiowy (2012): 25th, 100 m.
Sebastian Osiowy (2010): gold, 800 m; gold, 1,200 m.