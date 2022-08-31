In what has become an annual tradition, members of the Penticton Vees will face off this coming Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Peaches Cup intrasquad game.
The match inside the South Okanagan Events Centre will feature returning players as well as the team’s new recruits. Admission is free.
Once the Peaches Cup is decided, the Vees will embark on a three-game exhibition slate with home games Sept. 9 versus the Vernon Vipers and Sept. 17 against the Chilliwack Chiefs during the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tournament. The Vees also visit Vernon on Sept. 16.
Tickets for the Vees’ home exhibition games cost $10 and are available now. Local youth under the age of 18 get in free, courtesy of Peter Bros Paving.