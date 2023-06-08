Gabriel Guilbault is out and Max Heise is in.
As the off-season rebuild continues, the Penticton Vees announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.
Guilbault, 17, was dealt to the Langley Rivermen in exchange for future considerations.
The six-foot-two, 160-pound defenceman scored six points in 33 games last season, which was his first in the B.C. Hockey League. He also skated with Team Canada Red at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.
Meanwhile, the Vees have secured a commitment from another 17-year-old for the 2023-24 campaign.
Max Heise this past season helped the Calgary (NW) Flames of the Alberta Elite Hockey League’s U18 AAA Division to provincial and national titles. He put up 32 points in 34 games in the regular season, and another 16 points in 11 playoff games.
Heise, who’s also six-foot-two and about 160 pounds, was picked in the third round of the 2021 WHL entry draft and has already committed to Michigan State University after his junior career is over.