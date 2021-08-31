Bob Dickeson, competing in the second flight, had this week’s overall low net score in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League with a five-under net of 67.
Five players shared this week’s deuce pot: John Mitchell, Chuck Harman, Dwain Sandrelli, Bob Fortune and Michel Perrault.
The following were the low scores in each flight.
F1: Michel Perrault, 70 (cb), Dennis Glasscock, 70, Greg Flook, 82, Glen Brennan, 73 (cb)
F2: Dickeson, 66, Mike Van Tighem, 70, Harvey Mitchler, 71, Nick Coe, 72 (cb)
F3: Les Brough, 71, Dave Cain, 82, Ted Gamracy 73 (cb), Al Thomas, 73.