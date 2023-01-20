The success of a major event like this weekend’s Nor-Am Cup freestyle moguls rests on the shoulders of a small army of volunteers.
They are the unseen people who work to ensure things run smoothly for those taking part, from athletes to officials and everyone in between.
Evan Phillips, event manager and chief of race course for the host Apex Freestyle Club, first signed on as a volunteer 14 years ago when his two kids were involved in the program and decided to stay on after they left the club.
During that time, he learned just how much work was involved, most of it behind the scenes.
“I equate it to the swan,” explained Phillips. “On the surface of the water so cool and graceful but under the water everybody is paddling like hell to make it work.
“The facilities we have were developed by the volunteers that have come before us, all the volunteers who have put their hands together to build this facility with Apex Mountain Resort for the athletes, the parents and the club.”
This event, the second major competition in as many months that AFC has hosted, will feature about 100 competitors and crews from Canada, United States, Asia and Europe.
Phillips described the current group of club workers as “administrative competency like we’ve never seen before.”
That includes everyone from long-time helper, sandwich maker and timer Lori Spence to Terri Parsons, who works the starting gate, and the many, many others.
He pointed to Apex Mountain Resort as the club’s true ally.
“Without their contribution we wouldn’t have what we have today,” said Phillips. “The grooming staff, the maintenance staff, it’s an incredible amount of work that they put in.”
What the club now has in Kristi’s Run, the moguls course name, is a playing field used for training annually by almost every country in the world that fields Olympic moguls skiers.
One of the things Phillips enjoys most about hosting events of this calibre is the reaction of the younger club members in the audience.
“For the six-, seven- and eight-year-olds standing on the sidelines watching these athletes launching themselves 20, 30 feet in the air and doing all those incredible aerial tricks is really something,” he said. “When kids see that level there are some that say, ‘I’m going to be that one day,’ and there are others that say, ‘I never want to do that,’ but they are all driven to ski for life and that’s what we’re trying to provide them: ski skills for life.
“Having that (Nor-Am) level of competitive athlete at our mountain is certainly inspirational for many.”
Grady Parsons, 17, of Penticton was one of those young AFC members who only recently was one of those watching from the sidelines but who this weekend will be joining the elite athletes on the course.
He learned just two weeks ago that his results from the December FIS and Freestyle Canada sanctioned Toyo Apex Classic competition qualified him for this Nor-Am.
“At this level, I guess it’s nerve-wracking because it matters a lot more with the points and because you’re on display for a lot of other coaches but it’s fun,” he said, adding he happy and “relieved” to get the news he qualified.
“I just think I have to do my best run and be my own judge because in a way you’re skiing against yourself.:
According to Phillips, while AFC strives to produce the best of the best, its true focus is on each and every young member of the club to give them life-long enjoyment on skis.
“And it’s also for the parents,” he added. “It’s another example of how parents get connected and stay together, play together with their kids and both benefit.”
Training sessions for Nor-Am competitors run Thursday and Friday with the singles qualifying races and finals Saturday and the duals on Sunday.