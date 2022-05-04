Penticton Vees are off to the Fred Page Cup championship.
The Vees completed its four-game sweep of West Kelowna Warriors with a 6-1 victory, Wednesday in West Kelowna in BCHL junior hockey action.
Jackson Nieuwendyk led the scoring with two goals. Ethan Mann, Casey McDonald, Josh Nadeau and Adam Eisley had singles. West Kelowna’s Nick Roukounakis scored the first goal of the game at 10:15 in the first period. It was all Penticton from there as the Vees led 3-1 at the end of the first period and 4-1 after two periods.
Kaeden Lane made 27 saves in posting the win in net. Johnny Derrick stopped 25 shots for West Kelowna.
The Vees await the winner of the series between Nanaimo and Langley to decide the BCHL championship. Nanaimo leads the best-of-seven affair 3-0 with the next game Friday in Nanaimo.