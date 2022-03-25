Thrill of a lifetime

A group of minor hockey players from Penticton recently enjoyed an experience of a lifetime.
U9 Penticton “Carnage” was the Timbits mini-minor hockey team for the Vancouver Canucks and played a game at Rogers Arena during an intermission.
The players were also treated to free tickets, a visit from Fin, the mascot and a welcome and instant replays of their game on the Jumbotron.
One of the Carnage players was interviewed.
In the main game, Pius Suter scored the lone goal of the game as Detroit Red Wings beat the Canucks 1-0.