Tickets go on sale later this month for the 2023 Young Stars Classic with seven-game packs starting at $115 for adults.
Four NHL teams – the host Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets – are sending their top prospects to Penticton for the annual event, which runs Sept. 15-18 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
There will be a total of six games, plus a B.C. Hockey League exhibition contest between the Penticton Vees and Chilliwack Chiefs.
Tickets go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office.
Packages for all seven games start at $75 for kids and $115 for adults, with more expensive VIP options available.
Other events attached to the 10th annual edition of the tournament are the Party on the Plaza, minor hockey skills clinics and a presentation from Cammi Granato, the Canucks’ assistant general manager.
Here’s the full schedule:
Winnipeg at Edmonton, Friday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, Friday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Chilliwack Chiefs at Penticton Vees, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, Monday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, Monday, Sept. 18, 2:30 p.m.