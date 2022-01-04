Three teams in the B.C. Hockey League, including the Penticton Vees, have been shut down for five days as a result of COVID-19.
The league announced the shutdowns in a tweet late Monday that noted the Vees, Cowichan Valley Capitals and Langley Rivermen “have paused all team activities for the next five days, per BCHL COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.
“As a result, all games involving the three teams up to Jan. 9 will be postponed.”
The BCHL website indeed shows the Vees’ home game Friday night versus West Kelowna and road game Saturday night in Salmon Arm have been postponed.
Trevor Miller, the Vees’ director of communications and broadcasting, confirmed the shutdown in an email Tuesday, but was unable to say how many players or team staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
“I know everyone is doing OK and monitoring their symptoms from home,” added Miller.
Meanwhile, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced separately that the Kelowna Chiefs have been shut down due to “a number of positive COVID-19 test results by members of the Chiefs organization over the past 48 hours.”
“The individuals involved are experiencing mild symptoms and self-isolating. The timeline for their return to team activities will be determined as per Interior Health guidelines,” the KIJHL said in a statement.
As a result of the outbreak, the league has cancelled Tuesday night’s game between the Chiefs and North Okanagan Knights.
