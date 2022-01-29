WENATCHEE, WA. – The Penticton Vees got a pair of goals from Ryan Hopkins to help them to their third win in a row in a 6-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night at the Town Toyota Center.
As they did on Thursday night, the Vees came out of the gate with a strong effort, putting the game’s first 11 shots on goal, including 9 shots in the opening three and a half minutes of the game, to apply plenty of pressure on the Wenatchee net. A similar story to Thursday was the strong play of Tyler Shea in the Wild goal, who turned aside all of the Vees chances in the opening moments and got his team settled into the game.
The Wild would use that performance by Shea to take their first lead of the weekend set, getting ahead courtesy of Cade Stibbe. Mario Gasparini centered a pass from below the goal line with Stibbe firing a shot through Kaeden Lane in the Vees net at the 13:10 mark of the opening period to push Wenatchee into a 1-0 lead.
Penticton did not take long to respond and had an answer 1:41 later to even the score as Ryan Hopkins collected his 4th goal of the season. Hopkins threw a shot on goal from the right point and got the puck past Shea through heavy traffic in front of the Wenatchee net to get the Vees on the scoreboard at the 14:51 mark of the opening period to see the Vees and Wild all knotted up at 1-1 heading into the 2nd period.
Hopkins once again was able to find the back of the net, scoring his second tally of the night at the 3:59 mark of the middle frame to give the Vees their first lead of the night. Similar to his first goal of the game, Hopkins found room through traffic as his shot beat Shea for his second of the game and his 5th goal of the season and gave the Vees a 2-1 lead.
Frank Djurasevic supplied another goal from the backend with his 5th goal of the season on a shot from the right point. Owen Simpson fed a pass to the right point with Djurasevic letting a shot go that deflected off a body and past the glove side of Shea to give the Vees a 3-1 lead at the 14:55 mark of the 2nd period.
Under a minute after that, 48 seconds later to be exact, Stefano Bottini increased the lead to a trio of goals at the 15:43 mark of the middle frame and capped off a three-goal 2nd period for the visitors. Thomas Pichette threw the puck in from the right point that deflected off a body that Bottini gathered at the front of the net and zipped over the glove side of Shea for his 9th goal of the season and headed to the 3rd period with a 4-1 lead.
Scoring in his third straight game, Vees forward Adam Eisele added a marker on the power play with his 3rd goal of the season early in the final frame. The puck was thrown to the net from the blue line that was stopped by Shea before Eisele gathered the loose puck and lifted a backhand shot over the blocker shoulder of the Wenatchee netminder to give Penticton a 5-1 lead.
Landon Parker earned a power play goal at the 9:20 mark of the 3rd period to make it a 5-2 game before Bradly Nadeau capped off the scoring at the 12:33 mark with his 12th goal of the season on the power play.
Another shot from the blue line was put on goal by Braden Doyle, who finished the game with three assists, with Bradly redirected the puck past the glove side of Shea for his 12th goal of the year and helped the Vees to a 6-2 victory, the eventual final score.
Kaeden Lane had a strong night in between the pipes for the Vees, turning aside 31 of the 33 shots in his 18th win of the season while Tyler Shea made 36 saves on 42 shots in his 7th loss of the season.
---
FINAL SCORE: 6-2 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 42-33 Vees
VEES PP: 2/4
VEES PK: 4/5
3 STARS:
1) Ryan Hopkins (2-0-2)
2) Luc Wilson (0-2-2)
3) Landon Parker (1-0-1)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Ean Somoza (0-1-1)
Attendance: 1,719
---
The Vees (24-6-0-2) conclude their three-game set against the Wenatchee Wild (11-14-4-1) on Saturday night. Puck drop from the Town Toyota Center is slated for 6:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 5:40 PM.