Penticton Vees are healthy and ready to go.
The Vees (21-4-0-2) host the league-leading Salmon Arm Silverbacks (22-4-1-0) tonight in a battle for first place in the BCHL.
Game time is 6:30 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
With each team having played 27 games, Salmon Arms holds down first place by one point.
“They are 11-0-0-1 on the road and we’re 13-0-0-1 at home so it’s going to be quite the battle,” Vees coach Fred Harbinson said in an interview with The Herald, Tuesday.
In the lone game of the season between the two, Salmon Arm won 4-3 in an overtime shootout, Dec. 10 at the SOEC.
Last week, the Vees were among the teams to have games postponed due to COVID safety precautions.
On Tuesday, the league announced its Road Show event scheduled for Feb. 26-27 in Burns Lakes would be postponed until next season.
“We’re healthy and we’re ready to go,” Harbinson said. “We still have a couple of injuries but, other than that, health wise we’ve been practicing hard the last couple of days and everyone feels great.”
The Vees just added Brady Smith, a 16-year old blueliner from the Saskatchewan Midget AAA league prior to Monday’s trade deadline.
The 6’3, 170 pound defender is expected to be in the line-up tonight.
Tickets for tonight’s Wicked Wednesday promotion are $10 and available from: valleyfirsttix.com.
Attendance is limited to 2,500 fans and proof of vaccine must be provided.