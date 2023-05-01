Three shots, three goals.
It wasn’t the start the Salmon Arm Silverbacks were hoping for Saturday night against the Penticton Vees in Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference playoff championship, but it does tell the tale of the series so far.
The Vees hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series following 5-1 and 6-2 wins at home on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Saturday night’s contest saw the Vees score on their first three shots – the first just 42 seconds in the match – and take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.
Salmon Arm’s starting netminder, Matthew Tovell, was yanked just 29 seconds into the third period after surrendering his sixth goal of the night.
Brother Josh and Bradly Nadeau led the Vees with two goals and two assists each. Dovar Tinling and Brett Moravec scored the other goals. Aydar Suniev had three assists.
Nathan Mackie and Hayden Stavroff scored for Salmon Arm.
Game 1 was much the same, with Tinling opening the scoring for the Vees only 1:26 into the tilt and the home team taking a 3-0 lead into the second intermission.
Thomas Pichette, Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau and Suniev scored the other Vees’ goals. Isaac Lambert replied for the ‘Backs, while Tovell took the loss in net on his 34-save performance.
Vees netminder Luca Di Pasquo is 10-0 in the playoffs and leads all BCHL goalies with a 1.50 goals-against average and 0.939 save percentage.
Bradly Nadeau leads the BCHL playoff scoring race with 25 points, followed by Josh Nadeau at 24. Dakota MacIntosh and Brandon Buhr of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs are tied for third with 19 points apiece.
The Vees have now won 40 consecutive home games dating back to April 1, 2022, and have won 25 games in a row dating back to Jan. 7, 2023.
Games 3 and 4 in the Interior Conference championship go tonight and Wednesday night, 6 p.m. starts, in Salmon Arm.
Game 5, if necessary, is Friday, May 5, in Penticton.
In the Coastal Conference final, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs have a 2-0 lead on the Chilliwack Chiefs. Games 3 and 4 are tonight and Wednesday in Chilliwack.