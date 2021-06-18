The inability to train during the last year has hurt many athletes, but two hard-working local swimmers have managed to keep their eyes on the prize.
For Ashley McMillan of Penticton and Summerland’s Justin Fotherby, both members of the KISU Swim Club, that prize is competing in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The 17-year-olds left this week for Toronto to compete at the Pan Am Sports Centre pool until June 23 in the twice-cancelled Canadian Olympic Swim Trials.
An invitation-only event, the pair, who are both ranked in the top 10 nationally in their speciality events, are among 20 of Canada’s best swimmers vying for only two spots on the national team.
Just finding water to swim in has been their biggest obstacle with the temporary closure of their regular training grounds at the Penticton Community Centre pool and the limited availability when it reopened.
That has meant travelling to other pools in the region, including Summerland, Oliver and even training in a local resident’s private pool.
“There have been a lot of people who have gone above and beyond to help us prepare for trials this year and we would not be here without their help,” said McMillan.
Her teammate agreed.
“COVID has impacted both my training and trials itself as it is now taking place around two months later than originally scheduled,” said Fotherby. “COVID put severe restrictions on my training in the beginning, but with help from my coach (Tina Hoeben) I was able to get used to these restrictions and use them to my advantage.”
Hoeben, their head coach for the past five years, is in Toronto with her swimmers and had nothing but praise for her athletes’ ongoing efforts.
“With COVID it’s definitely been a tough go for sure,” she said. “These two have done a great job with their commitment and determination to do well and go to this event.
“It’s not surprising for these two, they’re pretty determined and have great support systems, but being able to hold on to that same commitment level through this season that has thrown them challenge after challenge has been their most impressive feat.”
Hoeben declined to make any predictions about her athletes’ chances of making the team. They’ll be up against older, more experienced competitors, but the beauty of sports lies in the potential for underdogs and upsets.
“Anyone who is there has a chance,” said Hoeben.
“Their original goal was to make the world junior team, but that event has been cancelled. So, their chances of making the Olympics are not as big, but you’ve got a lane, you’ve got a pool, you never know what can happen.”
McMillan’s best event is the 200-metre individual medley, in which she is currently ranked seventh in Canada. Fotherby is ranked seventh in the 400-metre individual medley. Both are also ranked in the top 20 in other swim categories.
Win or lose, both swimmers say they are going to give it their all.
“I will do my best to make everyone proud and to represent Penticton well,” said McMillan. “I love competition and this meet has plenty and I hope to rise to the challenge.”
Fotherby is excited to be so close to achieving his swimming goals.
“It would mean a lot for me to compete at the Olympics,” he said. “It has always been a dream to go there and represent my country doing the sport I love.”
While spectators will not be allowed at the meet, fans can cheer on the athletes by sending them a message at a Swimming Canada website, cheeron.swimming.ca.