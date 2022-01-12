The National Hockey League’s Central Scouting Bureau released their Mid-Term Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal, Quebec which includes Penticton Vees defenseman Ryan Hopkins ranked 158th amongst North American skaters.
Hopkins, 17, is in his first season with the Vees and has produced from the blue line, scoring 3 goals and 12 assists for 15 points over the course of his rookie season in the BCHL. Hopkins is one of five Vees who are slated to head to the University of Maine and become Black Bears once their junior hockey careers have concluded.
The 6’2”, 172-pound defender suited up for Stanstead College in Quebec during the 2019/20 season. The 6’2”, 172-pound defender posted 8 goals and 23 assists for 31 points during a 58-game season before being unable to play in the 2020/21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopkins is one of six BCHLers who cracked the mid-term rankings for North American skaters, joining West Kelowna Warriors defenseman Tyson Jugnauth (134th), Cranbrook Bucks forward Tyson Dyck (191st), Wenatchee Wild forward Cade Littler (198th) and Wenatchee Wild forward Parker Murray (201st) along with Alberni Valley Bulldogs Hobie Hedquist, who ranked 23rd amongst North American goaltenders.
The Vees (21-4-0-2) are back on home ice and return to action for a 1st place showdown against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (22-4-1-0) on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. It is the second Wicked Wednesday of the season, presented by Boston Pizza, with tickets priced at just $10. Puck drop is slated for 6:30 PM and tickets are available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com. The game will also be broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:10 PM.