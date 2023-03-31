Five different members of the Penticton Vees have been announced as finalists for the B.C. Hockey League’s year-end awards, while the Okanagan’s other two clubs were shut out.
The nominees include brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau, who finished one-two in league scoring with 113 and 110 points, respectively, and are each in the running for the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, alongside Ean Somoza of Wenatchee Wild.
Josh Nadeau is also a finalist for the Bob Fenton Trophy for most sportsmanlike player. The other finalists are Jake Bongo (Surrey) and Brady Hunter (Trail).
Aydar Suniev, who finished third in the BCHL scoring race with 90 points, is up for the Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year. Suniev notched 35 more points than Jaiden Moriello of the West Kelowna Warriors, who placed second on the rookie scoring list. The other finalists are Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria) and Micah Berger (Wenatchee).
Vees captain Frank Djurasevic is up for the Campbell Blair Trophy presented to the league’s top defenceman. Djurasevic scored 45 points in what was his third season with the Vees, representing the fifth-highest total among all BCHL blue-liners. The other finalists are Ethan Mistry (Nanaimo) and Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack).
And finally, Vees bench boss Fred Harbinson, who guided the club to a 50-3-0-1 mark in the regular season and a record-setting 0.935 winning percentage, is a finalist for the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy for coach of the year. Harbinson has already won the trophy four times, including last season. The other finalists are Ryan Donald (Cranbrook) and Cam Keith (Surrey).
The only category in which the Vees were shut out was goaltending, despite starter Luca Di Pasquo leading the BCHL with 36 wins and a 1.70 goals-against average.
Instead, the three finalists for the Michael Garteig Trophy are: Nathan Airey (Cranbrook), Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria) and Eli Pulver (Surrey).
Award winners will be revealed between the second and third rounds of the playoffs.