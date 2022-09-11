The Penticton Vees, proud members of the BC Hockey League, are pleased to announce the continued partnership with Peters Brothers Construction as the sponsor for youth tickets. Peters Bros. generously pays the admission price for local youth 18 and under.
“Through Peters Brothers’ generosity, local families will continue to have an affordable entertainment option and at top facility like the SOEC. This initiative has made such an impact on our community over the last seven years. We can’t wait to see all the families and young fans back at the rink,” said Vees’ President, GM & Head Coach Fred Harbinson.
Single game regular season tickets go on sale Friday, September 9th, at 10:00 am. Single game tickets for adults are $17, seniors are $15. Youth under 19 are free, courtesy of Peters Bros. Single game tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com
The Vees open their 2022 Exhibition Schedule tomorrow against the Vernon Vipers at the SOEC. Tickets are $10 for adults and seniors. Local youth under 19 are free courtesy of Peters Bros.