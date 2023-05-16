Penticton Vees are now one win away from their second consecutive Fred Page Cup.
The Vees topped Alberni Valley Bulldogs 6-3, Tuesday and now lead the best-of-seven BCHL championship 3-0. The fourth game is Wednesday, May 17 in Alberni Valley beginning at 7 p.m. If a fifth game is required it will be played Saturday in Penticton.
For the first time in the series the game wasn’t decided by one goal.
Josh Nadeau and Aydar Suniev led Penticton’s scoring with two goals each. Dovar Tinling and Billy Norcross added singles.
Matthew Maltais, Nicholas Beneteau and Brady McIsaac scored for the home team.
Special teams were dominant for the Vees with two power play goals plus a shorthanded effort by Tinling.
The teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the first period. The Vees led 6-3 at the end of the second period setting the stage for a scoreless third period.
Penticton outshot the Bulldogs 42-31 with Luca DiPasquo picking up the win in net. Campbell Arnold went the distance in net for the Bulldogs.
In other news, no decision — if any — has been announced over the fate of Bulldogs coach Joe Martin who was alleged to have created a disturbance near the Vees’ broadcast booth at the conclusion of Saturday’s game.
Penticton last repeated as BCHL champions in back-to-back years in 1985-86.